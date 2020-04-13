Windy and cold to begin the week

Today: Light snow ending early, otherwise windy and cold with a few breaks of sun developing

High: 34 Wind: NW 20-30 with gusts to 40

Tonight: A few light snow showers possible during the evening, otherwise partly cloudy and cold.

Low: 16 Wind: West 5-10

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly with a 30% chance of spotty snow showers during the afternoon.

High: 33 Wind: West 10-20

Winter has returned to the area and it will take a couple days for the snow to melt. Warmer, more seasonal weather, will not return until the weekend.

Several inches of snow fell around Northcentral Wisconsin yesterday and the weather will turn windy today. Even though the snow will be ending very early today, a WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect through early afternoon for most of the area because of the potential for blowing and drifting snow. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 30s with a few breaks of sun during the afternoon. The northwest wind will be in the 20 to 30 mph range with gust 35 to 40 mph. Put on a warm coat and a hat.

A few light snow showers could move through this evening, then it will turn partly cloudy later tonight with lows all the way down into the teens. Tuesday will be breezy and chilly with highs in the low to mid 30s once again. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and some spotty snow showers and flurries will develop during the afternoon.

A few flurries could linger on Wednesday yet, but the rest of the week is looking pretty dry. A weak cold front moving through Wisconsin on Saturday night will produce a slight chance of showers, otherwise it will be dry on most days late this week. High temps will still be in the 30s on Wednesday, then rise up to around 40 on Thursday, reach the mid 40s on Friday and finally reach the low 50s once again on Saturday.

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 13-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1990 - Thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced severe weather in central Oklahoma and north central Texas. Thunderstorms in Oklahoma produced up to six inches of golf ball size hail along I-40 near El Reno, and produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Okarche. Thunderstorms over north central Texas produced softball size hail northwest of Rotan, and high winds which injured two persons southeast of Itasca. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)