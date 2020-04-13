SeniorSendoff: Austin Miller

Today's #SeniorSendoff honors Edgar's Austin Miller.

Miller played football all four years at Edgar, earning all-conference honors twice, and being named to the all-region and all-state teams once.

He wrestled for two years as well.

And he's hoping he'll get one last chance to play baseball. He's played every year in his high school career, and was named to the all-conference team once.

He's headed to UW-Stout next year to play baseball and study criminal justice.

Congratulations and good luck!