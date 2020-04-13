Restaurant Week implements virtual tip jar to support local servers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In an effort to continue supporting local restaurants and servers, Compass Properties' officials implemented a virtual tip jar.

The program allows residents in Central Wisconsin to support servers directly with a tip. Many of whom rely on tips to make ends meet. All you have to do is fill out a quick form on who the tip is going to and how much. The tip will go into their Venmo or PayPal accounts.

"We were trying to find ways the community could help people that have lost their incomes or lost their businesses or are struggling to get by on a day to day basis, everyone's been impacted by what's going on and it's a small way for us to help link the community to these businesses," said Mark Craig, General Manager for Compass Properties.

The virtual tip jar is available in Wausau, Stevens Point and Marshfield until the end of May.

