Portage County: Don’t host your yard sales

PORTAGE CO., Wis (WAOW) - Warmer weather brings spring cleaning, and with it a chance to make a buck off the things you're not using anymore in the form of garage and rummage sales.

But Portage County health officials are saying it's better to keep your sales to yourself.

A release from the Portage County Health & Human Services Department cites Article #3 of Governor Tony Ever's Emergency Order 12 about COVID-19, which prohibits yard / rummage / garage sales while the Order is in effect.

This after their department has been asked more and more by residents if it's still okay to host sales. The short answer: no.

Emergency Order 12, as it stands, is set to expire on Friday, April 24th, but that date is still subject to change.