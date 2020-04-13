Nekoosa School District referendums pass

Nekoosa (WAOW) -- Nekoosa School District asked voters to approve two different referendums.

The school district called the first one, a 'make-or-break' referendum.

The operational referendum asked for $2 million a year for five years to take care of operational expenses, updating technology, supporting district programs, and improving and maintaining instructional programs.

The capital referendum asked for $2.9 to pay for renovations and improvements to the district athletic facilities like the track and fields.

Both referendums passed.