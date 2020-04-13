Merrill teen cited for theft of road signs

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - A Merrill teen will have to pay a citation for the theft of several road signs across Lincoln County after an anonymous tip lead police to her.

The alleged thief, only identified as a 16 year-old Merrill girl, was seen in a Snapchat story which was labelled "decorations are better when there's crime involved." The video, which was sent to police, reportedly showed the teen showing off several signs that had been reported missing last week.

Those signs include a speed limit sign, a highway marker and, ironically, a Crimestoppers sign.

An officer confronted the teen during a traffic stop, in which she allegedly confessed and showed the officer where the signs were hidden back to her home.

The girl's father was informed of both the theft and the citation she could be receiving.