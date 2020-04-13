Health officials looking for dog who bit a woman in Marathon Co.

Marathon Co. (WAOW) -- Health officials are looking for a dog who bit a woman in Marathon Co. Friday.

The Marathon Co. Health Dept. says it happened around 9:30 p.m. near the back of Colonial Gardens Mobile Home Park in Weston.

The health dept. describes the dog as a large pit bull mix, primarily dark brown in color with white on its chest and paws. The health department is looking for the owner to ensure the dog was up-to-date on vaccinations.