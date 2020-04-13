Gov. Evers directs limits to debt collectors during COVID-19 closures.

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Governor Tony Evers directed the Wisconsin Dept. of Financial Institutions Monday to change how the DFI tracks, processes and enforces or denies the collection of debt in Wisconsin.

“Among our many duties, DFI administers the Wisconsin Consumer Act, which governs consumer credit transactions and specifies prohibited practices when attempting to collect payments under consumer credit transactions,” said DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld.

“In light of the financial distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, DFI cautions debt collectors that practices that may have been typical or customary under normal conditions may be deemed harassment under conditions of a global pandemic.”

To read more information on what the DFI is looking to prevent, you can click here.