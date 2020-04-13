Former nurse accused of stealing patient’s medication

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - A former nurse nurse from Marshfield Medical Center is facing charges of theft, possession of drugs and abuse of patients after a police investigation.

A criminal complaint alleges that Casey J. Carpenter, who at the time worked for Marshfield Medical Center, allegedly took at least eight tablets of Oxycodone intended for a patient on May 12 of 2019.

An investigation by Marshfield Medical Center staff resulted in a drug test that showed positive for Oxycodone in Carpenter's urine.

Carpenter allegedly told an investigating officer that she was experiencing back pain and previously had a prescription for Oxycodone, but no longer did.

According to the criminal complaint, she admitted that she took the patient's pills, taking them home with her instead and taking all eight pills instead of administering them to the patient.