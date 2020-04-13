Columbus Catholic schools delivering 300 hand-made cards to local nursing homes

Families of the Columbus Catholic schools are doing their best to cheer up residents of local nursing homes.

The CCS Parent Association challenged their members to create more than 300 cards for local elderly.

They started by first asking local nursing homes for requests, and received more than 300.

The email to parents went out Friday, and already they say they've had more than half the requests filled, and even mailed some of the cards out already.

They're hoping to have all the cards made by the end of this week.

If you'd like to take part in the project, visit here.