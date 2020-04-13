Brewers players, Bob Uecker contribute to $1 million fund supporting Miller Park employees

Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun and Bob Uecker are among a few in the Brewers organization donating to the $1 million fund set up to support Miller Park workers.

Braun committed $100,000, followed by Uecker who donated $50,000. Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, Corey Knebel, Josh Lindblom and Brent Suter combined to contribute an additional $300,000.

“Milwaukee is a second home to us, and the fans and staff at Miller Park are like family,” Braun said. “This pandemic has created difficult financial situations for many of them, and I know I speak for my teammates in saying that we want to do our part to help address the critical needs. We know this doesn’t solve the problem, but along with the contribution from the Brewers and the Attanasio family, we believe this fund can help support those who are most in need.”

“This is more than supporting those who work at Miller Park,” Uecker said. “In my 50 years with the team, I have become friends with many of these individuals, and some of them have been around the ballpark nearly as long as me. We’re all limited in what we can do to return to our normal lives, but we want to help people be as comfortable as possible until we can get back to starting up.”