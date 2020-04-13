Aspirus temporarily closing several clinics

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Aspirus announced the closing of at least 16 primary care clinics to support the needs of its hospitals in the event of a surge in COVID-19 patients, on Monday.

Some staff will be sent to work at other Aspirus locations that remain open, according to the company.

“The decision to close locations, even on a temporary basis, is not an easy one but it is necessary in order to continue providing access to primary and specialty care in the safest way possible for our staff and patients,” said Matt Brewer, Vice President of Operations and Chief Nursing Officer of Aspirus Medical Group. “Closing these locations allows us to use staff and resources where they are needed most and ensure our hospitals are staffed appropriately to care for our communities during a possible surge in COVID-19 activity.”

Patients will continue to have access to care at the open locations. Providers will work with patients to utilize technology to offer visits via telephone or video conferencing.

Patients will be contacted by their doctor's office if the closing impacts upcoming appointments.

Aspirus clinics in the following locations will be closed or begin the process of closing until further notice: