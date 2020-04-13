Area dental center going virtual

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Most dental offices are closed due to COVID-19. Offices that are still open are postponing appointments and stopping cleanings, but are still treating emergencies.

Healthcare workers across the nation are spread thin during this time, to make sure the focus is on the coronavirus. Dental offices are still treating emergencies in hopes of keeping them out of hospital emergency rooms.

Doctor Paul Szmanda, Owner of Szmanda Dental in Wausau, decided he couldn't close his doors just yet. So, he got creative by deciding to go virtual, an effort to keep patients and healthcare workers home and healthy.

Szmanda said, "it was perfect timing for us to implement it because you know the first thing on our mind is protecting patients and staff, we had been playing around with the idea for months and years before this happened."

Szmanda Dental Center is still taking emergency patients, but what about routine checkups? They are now seeing fewer patients in the office and more over the phone.

"It's something that really gives patients peace of mind in many cases, we can help them with triage-ing it over the phone, we have them send photographs and we look at exactly what's going on," said Szmanda. "To be able to help people on the phone, get photographs of what's bothering them, and to be able to do it without them having them have to come in at a lower fee... it's just about everything good for the dentistry"

Once that step is complete, he says, "we can either get them on antibiotics or get them to see us or their dentist of record as soon as possible"

Patients seem to love the virtual care, and they plan on continuing with it even after all of this is over.