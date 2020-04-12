Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 4 PM CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 4 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous travel

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

