Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams and Vernon Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&