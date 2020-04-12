Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 4 PM CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

14 inches, with the heaviest amounts in north central and far

northeast Wisconsin. Winds gusting to around 45 mph on Monday.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 4 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

combination of heavy snow and strong winds will result in tree

damage and power outages. The hazardous travel conditions will

impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected to fall this

afternoon and tonight, with snowfall rates of an inch an hour

expected at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

&&