Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 PM CDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
14 inches, with the heaviest amounts in north central and far
northeast Wisconsin. Winds gusting to around 45 mph on Monday.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 4 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
combination of heavy snow and strong winds will result in tree
damage and power outages. The hazardous travel conditions will
impact the Monday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected to fall this
afternoon and tonight, with snowfall rates of an inch an hour
expected at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
