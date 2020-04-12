Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8

inches across these counties, with the highest amounts across

the western parts of the counties. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph on Monday.

* WHERE…Menominee, Shawano and Portage Counties.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

travel conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected to fall

this afternoon and tonight, with snowfall rates of an inch an

hour expected at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&