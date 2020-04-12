Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8
inches across these counties, with the highest amounts across
the western parts of the counties. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph on Monday.
* WHERE…Menominee, Shawano and Portage Counties.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
travel conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected to fall
this afternoon and tonight, with snowfall rates of an inch an
hour expected at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&