Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches, except 3 to 5 inches in the valleys. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Trempealeau, Clark, Taylor and Jackson Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Essential travel could be very difficult. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, possibly
with near whiteout conditions at times late this afternoon into
the evening. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&