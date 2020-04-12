Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches, except 3 to 5 inches in the valleys. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Trempealeau, Clark, Taylor and Jackson Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Essential travel could be very difficult. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, possibly

with near whiteout conditions at times late this afternoon into

the evening. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday

morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&