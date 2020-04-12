Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to
11 inches, except 6 to 15 inches for northern Iron and Ashland
counties, and 4 to 6 inches for northern Douglas and Bayfield
counties. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Sawyer, Price, Iron, Washburn, Bayfield and Ashland
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band
and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Snow may stick to trees and powerlines and, with the strong
winds, may lead to power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&