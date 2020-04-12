Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to

11 inches, except 6 to 15 inches for northern Iron and Ashland

counties, and 4 to 6 inches for northern Douglas and Bayfield

counties. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Sawyer, Price, Iron, Washburn, Bayfield and Ashland

Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band

and the Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Snow may stick to trees and powerlines and, with the strong

winds, may lead to power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511. Road

conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

