Winter storm continues tonight and Monday

After the beautiful spring weather yesterday, winter weather returned quickly today. Snow developed, mixed with sleet at times from Marathon County to the north and west, with a mix of rain, sleet, and snow to the south and east. Northeast to north winds increased during the day as well.

Snow is forecast to continue this evening into tonight, then gradually diminish toward morning. Sleet and some rain will mix with the snow to the south and east of Marathon County for a while during the evening. Gusty north to northwest winds will continue, causing some blowing and drifting, and also leading to power outages.

Northwest winds will be quite strong Monday. Some light snow or flurries will continue for a while during the morning, followed by peeks of sunshine through the afternoon, except far-north where lake-effect snow showers are expected.

Total snow accumulations of 8-12 inches will be possible for the News9 coverage area north and west of Wausau, with 4-8 inches south and east through southern Wood, central Portage, western Shawano, and most of Menominee Counties, and a few inches further south and east.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for most of the News9 coverage area into Monday afternoon, with Winter Weather Advisories for Juneau, Adams, Waushara, and Waupaca Counties.

The forecast for the rest of the week is generally quiet and chilly, with temperatures returning closer to seasonal averages next weekend.

Have a good night and a safe Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. April 12, 2020