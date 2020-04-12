Trinity Lutheran Church celebrates Easter Sunday from a distance

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Easter Sunday is typically celebrated in a church but because of the coronavirus, this year is a little different.

"We haven't been able to meet as a church for probably at least the last month," said Adam Rodriguez, Associate Pastor for Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill.

After weeks of hard work and planning, Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill celebrated Easter from a distance with a drive-in Easter service.

"It's great that we're able to gather to see each other even if it's through a pane of glass," said Rodriguez.

500 families, participating safely from their cars. "We're able to park and practice very safely we keep the windows up but yet we're able to show that Jesus really is the reason we exist," said Scott Gustafson, Administrative Pastor for Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill.

They each tuned in to a local radio station to hear the mass as well as the music.

Gustafson said, "so grateful for all of the people that are here and also we think of the people that are unable to get out we keep them in our prayers we look around and we see all the cars and it's just amazing."

The community and the church, coming together for the same reason.

Rodriguez said, "we hope that people leave this church service feeling encouraged feeling that everything's going to be okay."