Congratulations to the 13 seniors on the Central Wisconsin Storm.

They are (in no particular order): Sydney Weiland, Savannah Dobbs, Challis Prohaska, Brenna Holtz, Madison Kowalski, Katrina Fredrickson, Sophie Yde, Macy Stepan, Lauren Wincentsen, Trinity Foster, Eden Gruber, Kassidy Oliva, and Samantha Jackson.

This group went to the state tournament three of their four years, including a state title in 2017.

Congratulations and good luck on your journey!