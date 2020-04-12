Power outages in North Central Wisconsin

(WAOW) -- According to Wisconsin Public Service's website the following areas are experiencing power outages:

City Outage locations Customers affected % of customers in city GLEASON 2 85 4.45 HAZELHURST 1 22 1.34 IRMA 5 62 7.40 LAC DU FLAMBEAU 2 431 12.34 LAKE TOMAHAWK 1 1 0.05 MERRILL 5 9 0.08 MINOCQUA 1 5 0.08 PELICAN LAKE 2 35 3.11 RHINELANDER 2 37 0.24 TOMAHAWK 3 85 0.94 WOODRUFF 1 1 0.04 Total: 25 773 Courtesy Wisconsin Public Service