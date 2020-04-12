Power outages in North Central Wisconsin

Power outages in North Central WisconsinNew
(WAOW) -- According to Wisconsin Public Service's website the following areas are experiencing power outages:
|City
|Outage locations
|Customers affected
|% of customers in city
|GLEASON
|2
|85
|4.45
|HAZELHURST
|1
|22
|1.34
|IRMA
|5
|62
|7.40
|LAC DU FLAMBEAU
|2
|431
|12.34
|LAKE TOMAHAWK
|1
|1
|0.05
|MERRILL
|5
|9
|0.08
|MINOCQUA
|1
|5
|0.08
|PELICAN LAKE
|2
|35
|3.11
|RHINELANDER
|2
|37
|0.24
|TOMAHAWK
|3
|85
|0.94
|WOODRUFF
|1
|1
|0.04
|Total:
|25
|773