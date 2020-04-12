 Skip to Content

Power outages in North Central Wisconsin

News, Top Stories, Wisconsin News

(WAOW) -- According to Wisconsin Public Service's website the following areas are experiencing power outages:

CityOutage locationsCustomers affected% of customers in city
GLEASON2854.45
HAZELHURST1221.34
IRMA5627.40
LAC DU FLAMBEAU243112.34
LAKE TOMAHAWK110.05
MERRILL590.08
MINOCQUA150.08
PELICAN LAKE2353.11
RHINELANDER2370.24
TOMAHAWK3850.94
WOODRUFF110.04
Total:25773
Courtesy Wisconsin Public Service

Amanda Lojewski

