Wisconsin COVID-19 cases increase to 3,213

MADISON (WKOW) -- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths attributed to the disease increased again Saturday.

Confirmed cases rose to 3,213, an increase of 145 from Friday. Health officials have previously said this number could be much higher because many people may have the virus without exhibiting symptoms.

The Department of Health Services also reported 9 more deaths in Wisconsin since Friday. The total is now 137.

More than 34,000 tests have come back negative.

The number of people who have needed hospitalization due to COVID-19 in the state since the outbreak began stands at 950 -- 30 percent of total cases.

The Department of Health Services released the updated numbers on their website Saturday afternoon. The website is updated every day around 2 p.m.