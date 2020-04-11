Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 4 PM CDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 4 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected to fall late

Sunday afternoon into Monday morning with snowfall rates of 1 to

2 inches per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&