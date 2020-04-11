Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 4 PM CDT
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 4 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected to fall late
Sunday afternoon into Monday morning with snowfall rates of 1 to
2 inches per hour.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
