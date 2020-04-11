Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM CDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams and Vernon Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&