Winter Storm Watch from SUN 3:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Winter Storm Watch from SUN 3:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches.
* WHERE…Sawyer, Price, Iron, Bayfield and Ashland Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&