Winter Storm Watch from SUN 3:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Last updated today at 9:49 am
4:14 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches.

* WHERE…Sawyer, Price, Iron, Bayfield and Ashland Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the
Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

