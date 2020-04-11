Winter Storm Watch from SUN 3:00 PM CDT until MON 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. A total snow accumulation in

excess of 6 inches is possible. Winds could gust as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of heavy snow and strong

winds could result in damage to trees, which may break and

take down power lines leading to power outages. Outdoor

medical tents may also suffer damage due to the wind, and are

at risk of collapse due to the weight of the snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

