Winter Storm Watch from SUN 3:00 PM CDT until MON 6:00 PM CDT

Winter Storm Watch from SUN 3:00 PM CDT until MON 6:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. A total snow accumulation in
excess of 6 inches is possible. Winds could gust as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of heavy snow and strong
winds could result in damage to trees, which may break and
take down power lines leading to power outages. Outdoor
medical tents may also suffer damage due to the wind, and are
at risk of collapse due to the weight of the snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&