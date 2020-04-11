Winter Storm Watch from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9

inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Trempealeau, Clark, Taylor and Jackson Counties.

* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow could also occur

Sunday night into Monday, leading to poor visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

