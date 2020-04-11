Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 4 PM CDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14

inches. Winds gusting to around 45 mph on Monday.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 4 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected to fall late

Sunday afternoon into Monday morning with snowfall rates of 1 to

2 inches per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

