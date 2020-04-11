Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM CDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches. Expect some locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Essential travel could be very difficult. Patchy

blowing snow could produce near white-out conditions at times

late Sunday afternoon into the evening. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

