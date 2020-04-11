Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM CDT
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Expect some locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Essential travel could be very difficult. Patchy
blowing snow could produce near white-out conditions at times
late Sunday afternoon into the evening. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
