Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM CDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12

inches, except 5 to 8 inches for Bayfield County.

* WHERE…Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Washburn, Sawyer and Price

Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band

and the Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Strong winds may cause blowing and drifting snow in open areas.

Snow may stick to trees and cause branches to break, which may

lead to isolated power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&