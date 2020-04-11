Weeks until state knows whether in-person voting caused uptick in COVID-19 cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state health department said it could be weeks until they know if there’s a peak in new cases of coronavirus due to in-person voting on Tuesday.

The Department of Health Services Acting Secretary Adrea Palm said that because thousands headed to the polls she hopes their guidance on social distancing worked but won’t know for sure until the end of the month.

“It’s our hope all of our preparation and work with our local clerks, poll workers received helped but only time will tell if the data will tell us what if any impact on in-person voting had,” said Palm.

On Tuesday, hundreds stood in long lines in Milwaukee and many had to vote in-person after their absentee ballots never showed up in the mail.

Now some worry about the potential spread of COVID-19 at the polls. DHS hired 120 contact tracers to help local health officials interview people who may have become infected while voting at the polls.

They are looking to get as much information as possible to see who else someone could have been in close contact with and notify them they could have been exposed.

In the days leading up to the election, Palm said in-person voting would likely impact progress to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Safer at Home order

Gov. Tony Evers said he doesn't know whether or not he will extend his Safer at Home order which bans nonessential business and travel. It is set to expire April 24.

Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) and Sen. Duey Stroble (R-Cedarburg) criticized the governor and Palm for how they're handling the coronavirus pandemic saying if the order is extended it could lead to "civil disobedience."

Evers said he would base his decision to extend on "science and data."

The Republican Senators also accused Palm of stoking fear in the public and said they were told the safer at home order would be extended for six months.

Palm and Evers disputed that claim saying they never told lawmakers that.

“I have never had a conversation with them in which I have said the Safer at Home order would last six months,” said Palm.

Two weeks ago, Palm predicted that without the governors Safer at Home order the state could have seen over 22,000 positive tests and over 1,000 deaths, which she called a sign social distancing is working.