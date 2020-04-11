The Easter Bunny and Santa Claus stopped in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Easter Bunny and Santa Claus made a stop in Wausau Saturday afternoon.

The last-minute special is asking drivers to smile every mile. The purpose to brighten everyone's day amid the coronavirus pandemic. They held signs and waved to drivers along highway 29.

"If we can have something to spread some joy and some happiness and maybe some smiles smile every mile, I hope by having Santa Claus here and the Easter Bunny here who put smiles on peoples faces and they'll share that they'll go home with smiles on their faces you won't believe what I just saw," said Greg Cemke, Christmas in July Charity.

He also says the only way we will get through this, is together.