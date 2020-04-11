Mosinee neighborhood takes part in statewide “Jump Around” celebration

It's one of the most time-honored traditions in the state of Wisconsin: the playing of "Jump Around" at Badger football games in the fall.

Today, that tradition came to central Wisconsin.

Many houses and neighborhoods across the area rushed to their driveways and backyards to Jump Around precisely at 3 p.m., when radio stations statewide played the unofficial Badgers anthem.

One neighborhood in Mosinee took it even further, putting on a show on the street in front of a group home.

"We just want to give them a reason to come outside and have fun," Keith DuPuis said.

He, along with his daughter and her roommate from UW-Stevens Point, put on a show, waving pom-poms and doing synchronized dances throughout the song.

It was a way to bring joy not only to others, but themselves as well.

"It's been hard for us, because our senior year got cancelled pretty much. So with everyone getting stuck inside the house, it's nice to get outside, have fun, dance around and forget about the troubles and struggles that we're all having," said Mckenzie Alosi.

"We're all in this together, I think, so some community outreach is important. We can't necessarily be together, it's a time where we'd love to come together and handle this. But the safest way to do it is to stay apart, so we're doing the best we can," Celeste DuPuis said.

And on a beautiful Saturday, what better way to look forward to fall than by celebrating with neighbors.

"'People's physical health is important, but mentally, I think people are struggling a little bit. So it's a great day today, it's just a good way to get outside, and it gives people something to look forward to," Keith said.