Merrill declares snow emergency ahead of Sunday’s snow fall

MERRILL (WAOW)- A snow emergency will be in effect in the city of Merrill beginning Monday morning, April 13th at 12 a.m. until Tuesday, April 14 at 12 p.m.

Vehicles are not allowed to be parked on streets during this time period.

Vehicles which are parked on city streets are subject to being ticketed or towed at the vehicle owner's expense.

In a press release, the Merrill Police Department said it is very important for vehicles to be off the streets so snow plowing operations can take place.