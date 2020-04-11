Calm before the (snow) storm

**A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for nearly all of the News 9 area from Sunday- Monday midday.

Light rain showers will develop overnight tonight into Sunday mainly south, as snow develops early in the day mainly north at first. By mid-morning/ early afternoon most areas will see precipitation.. Heavy bursts of snow embedded within the system could dump significant totals. Any small shift in this winter system's path could significantly change totals. Right now, most of the News 9 area looks to be in the 5-10" range, with a stretch from Eau Claire to NE of Rhinelander seeing the greatest potential for a 12-15" band to form. Along with heavy snow, very strong winds will pick up Sunday and last for the next two days. Blowing snow in rural areas could lead to near white-out conditions, use an abundance of caution if traveling on Monday.

Temps will take a tumble after the snow system pushes through, keeping us in a rut of 30s for the first half of next week.

Be safe & have a great holiday weekend. -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk April 11, 2020 at 4:10 PM

On this day in weather history: 1965 - Severe thunderstorms in the Upper Midwest spawned fifty-one tornadoes killing 256 persons and causing more than 200 million dollars damage. Indiana, Ohio and Michigan were hardest hit in the "Palm Sunday Tornado Outbreak". (David Ludlum)