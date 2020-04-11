A local woman celebrates her 90th birthday with a parade

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dolores Lonsdorf, a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a mother. Celebrating her birthday 90th during a pandemic.

"She's a great lady 11 kids growing up on a farm and we had a great life growing up," said her son Dan.

But because of the coronavirus, things had to change. So her family got creative.

"So we thought if we're still following the rules of social distancing that we could do a parade," said her daughter Roseanne. She went on to say, "we're just trying to make the best of the situation and it's still bringing us together at a safe distance."

Family members decorated their cars with balloons, streamers, signs and played Dolores's favorite music, all to celebrate her big day.

Dan said, "she's 90 so shes certainly at risk as we don't want to expose her or anything so we will just wait till the coast is clear so we can do this the right way."

But until then this will be a birthday she will never forget.

The family tells News 9, they still plan on hosting the original party for Dolores once all of this is over.