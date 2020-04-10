Winter Storm Watch from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches, except 3 to 5 inches for Bayfield and Sawyer counties
possible.
* WHERE…Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Sawyer and Price Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN…From Sunday evening through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&