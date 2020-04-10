Winter Storm Watch from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches, except 3 to 5 inches for Bayfield and Sawyer counties

possible.

* WHERE…Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Sawyer and Price Counties.

This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the

Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…From Sunday evening through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&