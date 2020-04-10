Winter Storm Watch from SUN 3:00 PM CDT until MON 6:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. A total snow accumulation in excess
of 6 inches is possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of heavy snow and strong
winds could result in damage to trees, which may break and take
down power lines leading to power outages. Outdoor tents may
also suffer damage due to the wind, and are at risk of collapse
due to the weight of the snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&