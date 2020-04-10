Winter Storm Watch from SUN 3:00 PM CDT until MON 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. A total snow accumulation in excess

of 6 inches is possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of heavy snow and strong

winds could result in damage to trees, which may break and take

down power lines leading to power outages. Outdoor tents may

also suffer damage due to the wind, and are at risk of collapse

due to the weight of the snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

