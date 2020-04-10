Winter Storm Watch from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Winter Storm Watch from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties.
* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow could also
occur Sunday night into Monday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
