WI DHS to track COVID-19 transmission related to in-person voting

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will track the transmission of COVID-19 related to in-person voting.

"We were certainly talking about that ahead of the election... the data will tell us what, if, an impact in-person voting had on Tuesday," said DHS Secretary Designee Andrea Palm.

But a clear picture of the impact could still be weeks away as symptoms can have a delayed onset and health officials will need to work through the data collected.

As of now, no future elections in Wisconsin have changed due to COVID-19 concerns. Many central Wisconsinites will head to the polls again on May 12 for the 7th congressional district special election.