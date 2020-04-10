Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation helps out local restaurants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation is helping local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation is giving away gift cards to area restaurants on their Facebook page.

"Everyone is kind of looking at us, saying, 'we want to help the fire department, you guys are out there on the front lines working.' Which is true, but in all reality we're doing our job, we're still getting paid. We want to help out those businesses that are closed down, that are taking a hit," said Firefighter Paramedic Corey Parsch.

To win a gift card, all you have to do is share the foundation's post on Facebook and then they'll randomly select a winner.