UW-Madison closure extension impacts WIAA spring state tournaments

UW-Madison closure extension impacts WIAA spring state tournamentsUpdated
The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced they're extending the closure of their campus through June 30. That eliminates the possibility of hosting several spring state tournaments that were scheduled at campus venues, per the WIAA.
Boys individual and team tennis, boys golf and state softball were all scheduled to be held at campus venues.
The WIAA Board of Control will discuss options for the remainder of the spring sports season and summertime contact at its next meeting on April 21.