The Latest: Evers might move date of May 12 special election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers is considering moving a May 12 special election to fill northern Wisconsin's vacant 7th Congressional District seat due to the coronavirus.

Evers' legal counsel Ryan Nilsestuen said Friday that they were taking a "close look" at postponing the election to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy. Evers has the power as governor to set the date of special elections and has already rescheduled the date of the 7th Congressional District from January to May.

When asked if he thought Evers had the power to move the date, Nilsestuen said, "We've already changed the date once."

Evers tried to do away with in-person voting in Tuesday's presidential primary and spring election. But that date is set in state law and the Wisconsin Supreme Court said Evers didn't have the power to move the date.

Nilsestuen said Evers was looking at the number of coronavirus cases in the largely rural 7th Congressional District and will ultimately make a decision based on the science. He said the governor would be working with election clerks in the district to make sure that any change would be done in an orderly way with the least amount of disruption.

Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany is running against Democrat Tricia Zunker in the race.

12:15 p.m.

Two of the most conservative members of the Wisconsin Senate on Friday accused state health officials of stoking fear over the coronavirus and warned that extending a stay-at-home order into May could lead to civil disobedience.

Republican state Sens. Steve Nass, of Whitewater, and Duey Stroebel, of Cedarburg, issued separate statements that were both highly critical of how Gov. Tony Evers' administration has reacted to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Stroebel called for a "fresh look" to re-evaluate policy choices and begin planning for "reopening our civil life."

"Every sickness and death is a tragedy, but so are businesses and livelihoods ruined by shelter in place orders," he said. "Besides being counterproductive, indefinite sheltering orders will eventually lead to civil disobedience."

Nass released a letter he sent to a state Department of Natural Resources official about Evers' decision to close 40 state parks and recreational areas.

Nass accused Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm of promoting "excessive levels of fear." He also said state health officials told lawmakers that they want to see safer-at-home restrictions extended for up to six months.

Evers has not said whether he will seek to extend his current order, which runs through April 24. He had asked the Legislature to allow his original public health emergency declaration to continue indefinitely. Without such an extension, the Legislature would have to renew it in early May.