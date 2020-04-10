Stevens Point Police Chief must complete evaluation before returning to work

Stevens Point Police Chief must complete evaluation before returning to workNew
Stevens Point (WAOW) -- Stevens Point Police Chief Marty Skibba has been asked not to return to work until he completes a fitness-for-duty evaluation.
The Police and Fire Commission ordered the evaluation Friday morning. The commission will then meet after receiving the evaluation and follow and necessary procedures.
Skibba was put on an unpaid leave in March for violating department rules. He allegedly drank during the regular workday.