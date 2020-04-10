Rib Mountain EMS worker using skills as a physician assistant to help patients during COVID-19 pandemic

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) -- As many departments are adjusting to the never ending changes surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Area Fire Department has an advantage because a member on their team has already seen first hand the pandemic hitting a big city.

Critical care paramedic Cally Gordon returned to Wausau for a brief vacation but she knew she needed to help her hometown.

"I was going to be self isolating on my days off I kind of thought I don't want to keep doing this I want to come in and help people when I'm able to," Gordon said.

The volunteer paramedic works full time as an physician assistant in an emergency department in Minnesota.

"Seeing what we are seeing there like how this illness in particular affects airways how its affected their ventilation.. coming here and bringing that here before we have to experience it first hand here is useful should it peak in Marathon county," she said.

Gordon gave News 9 a look at the protocols they use in case they have to transport a patient that may have an advanced case of COVID-19 or any other respiratory illness.

To avoid possible exposure they are very careful when they intubate someone, using a camera to track the patient's airway.

Using her skills as a PA in a big hospital to help save lives as an EMS in a small town.

Gordon's vacation ends next week and she said she is grateful this part of the country is able to prepare in case they get a surge of COVID-19 patients.