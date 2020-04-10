Rhinelander McDonald’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

Rhinelander (WAOW) -- An employee at the McDonald's in Rhinelander has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the owner/operator Steve Kilian, Jr.

“Our highest priority is to protect the health and well-being of our employees and customers. We recently learned that an employee at our restaurant in Rhinelander has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently under medical care," said Kilian Jr.

The restaurant was closed for a thorough sanitation procedure and health officials have been notified.

"Additionally, we worked closely with Oneida County Public Health Department to identify and reach out to all restaurant staff who had been in close contact with the employee who contracted the virus. These employees have been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days to ensure they remain healthy before returning to work," said Kilian Jr.

"We have been in contact with the employee and are providing support during this time. Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald’s family. We are keeping this employee in our thoughts for a fast and full recovery.” said Kilian, Jr.