The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point released their 2020 football schedule this week.

The Pointers kick off their season on the road on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Their home opener is Saturday, Sept. 12 as they host Simpson College for the Spud Bowl.

They'll also host Mayville State University, UW-Platteville for homecoming, UW-Stout and UW-Oshkosh for senior day.

For the full schedule, click here.